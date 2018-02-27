Former UN Chief Scheduled to Speak at Boston College - Higher Education


Former UN Chief Scheduled to Speak at Boston College

February 27, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


NEWTON, Mass. — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is making an appearance at Boston College.

Ban was South Korea’s foreign minister before serving 10 years as U.N. chief. He’s scheduled to speak Tuesday on “human welfare and global citizenship.”

Ban told the U.N.Security Council last week that the “current reconciliatory atmosphere” between North Korea and South Korea that began during the 2018 Winter Olympics must be kept alive. He called on the U.S. to play a role by engaging with North Korea.

Ban chairs the International Olympic Committee’s Ethics Commission.

He is no stranger to the Boston area, having received a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 1985.

