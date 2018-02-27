Former TMCF Leader to Chair HBCU Advisory Board - Higher Education


Former TMCF Leader to Chair HBCU Advisory Board

by Diverse Staff


Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.

The former president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)  has been tapped to chair President Trump’s Board of Advisor’s on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Johnny C. Taylor, who stepped down from the post to lead the Society for Human Resource Management last June was succeeded by Dr. Harry L. Williams, who served as president of Delaware State University for a decade.

“Johnny is the best choice for this position because he is a true HBCU advocate,” TMCF officials said in a statement released on Tuesday. “He knows the entire Black College Community extremely well, and he has the passion, judgment, and expertise to be an effective leader on the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.”

