Author Harper Lee’s Will Made Public, But Not Estate Details

MONROEVILLE, Ala. — The will of “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee has been made public following a lawsuit by The New York Times, but details on her estate remain a secret.

The move came as Emory University in Atlanta said separately it had acquired a collection of personal correspondence and memorabilia of Lee, who won the Pulitzer Prize for “Mockingbird” in 1961. The book, a fictional story about racial injustice in a little Alabama town, went on to sell more than 40 million copies. The Times reports that Harper’s will, unsealed Tuesday, shows that most of her assets were transferred into a trust days before her death in 2016 in her hometown of Monroeville, Ala. She was 89 when she died in her sleep at an assisted living facility.

But the contents of her estate remain private because trust documents are private.

A probate court sealed the will of the famously private writer following her death, and the newspaper filed suit the same year to have the document made public. The suit argued that Lee’s desire for privacy wasn’t sufficient legal reason to keep her will hidden from public view.

Records show the estate recently dropped its opposition to unsealing the will.