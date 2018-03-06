HBCUs’ Relevance in Diversifying the STEM Workforce - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News,Views |

HBCUs’ Relevance in Diversifying the STEM Workforce

March 6, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Frances Carter-Johnson, Tasha Inniss and Mark E. Lee


Global scientific competitiveness of the United States depends on the nation’s ability to sustain and grow the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce.

Dr. Frances Carter-Johnson

An important approach to this goal is ensuring that groups historically underrepresented (HU) in STEM fields play larger roles that reflect their growth and strengthening influence in society. In this regard, all higher learning institutions, including those established especially for the education and training of minorities, are relevant.

At present, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) enroll more than 300,000 students nationwide. Defined as institutions established before 1964 with the primary purpose of educating African-Americans, HBCUs were the only option for many African Americans seeking higher education. HBCUs have long served as institutions of choice for many high-performing HU students, especially those seeking research training in preparation for graduate STEM degrees.

As reported by the National Science Foundation, STEM Ph.D.-holders from underrepresented groups primarily earn their bachelor’s degrees from HBCUs. Governmental granting agencies and research publications on the topic are rife with calls to identify high-impact practices that will further diversify the STEM workforce.

Dr. Tasha Inniss

According to data from a recent NIH report, the number of African-Americans enrolled in STEM Ph.D. programs grew from 587 in 1985 to 2,373 in 2014. At first glance, this looks like a large increase, but it only represents a proportional change from 2.4 percent to 7.4 percent. The fact that the majority of STEM Ph.D.-holders begin their scientific training at HBCUs points to the critical education occurring in these institutions.

In 2008, the American Association of Colleges and Universities reported the top 10 high-impact education practices that are beneficial to students of all backgrounds. In this report, the high-impact practice of undergraduate research is probably the most closely associated with undergraduate STEM training.

Many may be surprised about the presence of a robust undergraduate research culture at HBCUs. At many of these institutions, there were and are intellectual giants of the ilk of Henry C. McBay, a chemistry professor who in his 50 years at Morehouse College trained more than 50 students who earned chemistry Ph.D.s.

Dr. Mark E. Lee

Similarly, Spelman College mathematics professors Etta Falconer and Sylvia Bozeman were recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science for their contributions to the production of underrepresented female Ph.D. earners in the mathematical sciences. It is worth noting that Falconer mentored Bozeman early in her career. The McBay-Falconer Effect is possible when institutions establish programming that provides the training opportunities these giants of STEM education provided.

Dr. Frances Carter-Johnson is a National Science Foundation data scientist. Dr. Tasha Inniss is the INFORMS Director of Education and Industry Outreach and Dr. Mark E. Lee is on the science faculty at Spelman College. This material is based upon work supported by Independent Research and Development at the National Science Foundation. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Marshall University Researcher Wins Award to Study Obesity HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $10.7 million grant to a Marshall University researcher to study obesity and related conditions. The five-year grant was awarded to Uma Sundaram, vice dean for research at Marshal...
Report: Women Need Additional Degree to Attain Equal Pay Although women have surpassed men in educational attainment, they still earn 81 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to a new study from researchers at Georgetown University. Released on Tuesday, the Georgetown Center on Education and t...
Concordia College Alabama to Close SELMA, Ala. — Concordia College Alabama, a historically black Lutheran college, will close its doors at the end of the spring semester. The Selma Times-Journal reports Dr. James Lyons, the college’s chief transition officer and interim president, ...
Storytelling as #Resistance In the past year, political and cultural resistance movements in the form of protests, marches and movements emerged online. We often hear that “telling our stories” is an important means of cultural nourishment and resistance, but we would like t...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you confident your personal data is secure within your institution’s information network?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>