College Student Arraigned in Parents’ Deaths

March 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room made his first court appearance Tuesday.

James Eric Davis, Jr. was hospitalized but appeared in court via video for an arraignment hearing. Judge Paul Chamberlain set bond at $1.25 million cash surety. Bond originally was set at $3 million.

Davis was arrested early Saturday following a manhunt. He is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva Davis.

The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr. They’d picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

