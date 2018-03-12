BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A Pennsylvania university has kicked a sorority off campus due to what officials are calling a “reprehensible” scavenger hunt that involved drugs, alcohol and sexual activity.

Alpha Chi Omega’s Theta Chi chapter lost its recognition by Lehigh University for two years and will be banned from campus through May 2020.

The Lehigh Greek Community blog published by the university says the sorority hosted a December scavenger hunt in which participants were given a list of tasks that involved “the use of drugs and alcohol, sexual activity and other activities” that violate the Bethlehem school’s policy.

The sorority was suspended pending an investigation by a disciplinary committee that called the activity “reprehensible.”

Alpha Chi Omega can appeal. The national organization conducted an investigation resulting in probation and individual punishments.