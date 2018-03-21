Alumnus Gives Donation to Virginia Tech’s Honors College - Higher Education


Alumnus Gives Donation to Virginia Tech’s Honors College

March 21, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia Tech alumnus has made the largest-ever gift to Virginia Tech’s Honors College.

David Calhoun’s $20-million donation supports the launch of a pilot model of collaborative learning within the Honors College.

The Calhoun Honors Discovery Program’s emphasis will be equipping graduates with knowledge and skills to succeed a complex and dynamic society.

Calhoun’s gift endows $15 million to help recruit and retain Discovery Program participants. The other $5 million will be used to develop and teach the Discovery Program’s curriculum and launch the Calhoun Center for Higher Education Innovation.

Calhoun, senior managing director for The Blackstone Group L.P. and former CEO of Nielsen, says his gift reflects gratitude for Virginia Tech’s formative role in his life and his desire to make higher education more accessible and effective.

