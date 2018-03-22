Five Universities Partner To Combat Cybersecurity Threats - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Five Universities Partner To Combat Cybersecurity Threats

March 22, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


BLOOMINGTON, IND. – Five Big Ten Academic Alliance institutions have partnered to help enhance the schools’ cybersecurity.

Indiana University, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Wednesday the launch of OmniSOC, a sector-based cybersecurity operations center that provides cyber intelligence to its members.

“With tens of thousands of students, faculty and staff, university campuses are really like small cities, with sensitive data and powerful computing systems that are coveted by cyber criminals,” said Tom Davis, OmniSOC founding executive director and chief information security officer.

The goal of the initiative is to help higher education institutions reduce the time from first awareness of a cybersecurity threat to mitigation.

“Higher education is for the most part an open environment, so we often see cybercrimes that others have not,” said Greg Hedrick, chief information security officer at Purdue University.

Each campus has its own center that provides real-time monitoring and threat-detection services 24 hours a day.

Brad Wheeler, IU’s vice president for information technology, said the partnership is modeled from a similar agreement between eight of the largest U.S. banks.

“This focuses on time,” he said. “It reduces the time from first awareness of a vulnerability anywhere to mitigation everywhere among members.”

Wheeler said the universities’ partnership is the first of its kind in higher education.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Cybersecurity Expert Named President at Carnegie Mellon PITTSBURGH  - Carnegie Mellon University has named a cybersecurity expert as its new president. The Pittsburgh university of about 14,500 students has announced that Farnam Jahanian has been appointed the college's 10th president. Jahanian join...
Pioneering Historian Mines Black Women’s History Editor’s Note: Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has announced the three distinguished 2018 recipients of the Dr. John Hope Franklin Award. Dr. Darlene Clark Hine is the first to be profiled  in a series that runs Wednesday through Friday. As a ...
New Hollins Leader Champions Women and Diversity From the beginning, Dr. Pareena G. Lawrence set out to empower women and defy limitations set for them, especially in the gendered society of her home country, India. Her experience at an all-girls high school was life-changing, and it was here, L...
Pathways Program Seeks to Diversify the Academy PHILADELPHIA - After graduating from college in 2002, Johanna Lopez spent a decade working in the banking industry before enrolling at the local community college in El Paso, Texas.  "I started off as a receptionist and then became a teller, but I...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is your campus environmentally friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>