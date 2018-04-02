Indiana University Team Recording Shipwreck Sites - Higher Education


Indiana University Team Recording Shipwreck Sites

April 2, 2018
by Associated Press


BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana University team is working to preserve and document shipwreck sites in the Florida Keys.
The group from the university’s Center for Underwater Science will visit the site of a Spanish treasure fleet shipwreck from the 1700s this summer.
The school has an agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which will allow the team to work in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for the next five years.
The team will use a method called 3-D photogrammetry to document shipwrecks and surrounding coral.
The center’s assistant director Sam Haskell tells The Herald-Times in Bloomington that a GoPro camera will be taken all around the shipwreck to record as many angles as possible. The photos are then stitched together to create a 3-D model of the site.

