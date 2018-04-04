Arkansas State University Gets $10 Million From Alumnus - Higher Education


Arkansas State University Gets $10 Million From Alumnus

April 4, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University is renaming its business college to honor an alumnus who donated $10 million to his alma mater.

The university announced the gift Tuesday from Neil Griffin, who lives in Kerrville, Texas. The 91-year-old World War II veteran graduated from Arkansas State in 1948 with a degree in business administration.

On Tuesday, ASU’s board of trustees voted unanimously to rename the business college the Neil Griffin College of Business.

According to The Jonesboro Sun, Griffin also committed a gift from his future estate. That, combined with the $10 million, is expected to be the largest individual gift in school history.

The university says the donation will primarily be used for new scholarships, professorships and enhanced funds for college operations.

 

 

