Arizona Court Rejects Lower In-State Tuition for Immigrants

April 10, 2018
by Associated Press


PHOENIX — Arizona’s three state universities and its largest community college district say they will raise tuition immediately for young immigrants granted deferred deportation status in the wake of a court ruling.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that young immigrants in the program started by former President Barack Obama are not eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

The unanimous ruling Monday will affect at least 2,000 students attending the state’s largest community college district and hundreds more at other colleges and the state’s three public universities.

The Maricopa County Community Colleges District and state universities said they would raise tuition for the coming school year.

