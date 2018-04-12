Meharry, Morehouse Partner With the University of Zambia - Higher Education


Meharry, Morehouse Partner With the University of Zambia

April 12, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Meharry Medical College and the Morehouse School of Medicine have formed a partnership with the University of Zambia to develop an international exchange program focused on disease research and prevention.

Officials at Meharry said the program will focus on seven core areas of health, including HIV and AIDS, cancer, HPV, late-onset diabetes, hypertension, infectious disease and malnutrition.

Meharry President James Hildreth said that in today’s global society, the Nashville medical school’s mission is no longer contained to borders or city limits. In his statement, he said the partnership is an important step in serving the underserved, no matter where they live.

The exchange program with the historically Black medical schools in the U.S and the University of Zambia will begin in the fall.

