Toyota, Alabama A&M Partner on Mobility Initiative

April 16, 2018 | :
by Diverse Staff


Alabama A&M University students will be teaming up with Toyota Motor North America on an initiative to help solve mobility issues.

David Fernandes, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, announced at a Friday event on the university’s campus an initial grant of $300,000 to fund the initiative, which includes scholarships for students accepted into the program, according to AL.com.

“A mobility problem in this area could just be how people travel from one location to another,” Fernandes said. “It could be the community, how they travel – a bus, for example. If there is not an opportunity to travel from one place to another, they’re not mobile. And we want it to be an eco-friendly product. So that will be for the students to use their brain power to actually come up with a very fuel-efficient, eco-friendly product.”

The Toyota grant continues a long-running relationship between the Japanese automaker and Alabama A&M. Toyota chose the college for this project “because of their focus on renewable energy, strong STEM programs and a history of preparing well-qualified graduates,” Fernandes said.

The program will begin in the fall 2018 semester.

“This, truly, is another great day on The Hill,” said Alabama A&M President Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr.

