College Apologizes to Students After Professor Curses

April 19, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — A community college in New Jersey has issued an apology after one of its professors was captured on video cursing at a student who considers himself a conservative.

Howard Finkelstein used the vulgarity to Christopher Lyle during a sociology debate about sexual harassment, saying “f— your life.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Brookdale Community College said “the faculty member acted in an uncivil manner.” The school says the matter remains under investigation and it will determine “an appropriate course of action.”

Lyle tells the Asbury Park Press he was singled out because he’s conservative and supports President Donald Trump. He says he doesn’t want the professor fired or to lose retirement benefits.

The professor did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

