Mount Holyoke College Names New President :

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — After nearly two years as interim president of Mount Holyoke College, Sonya Stephens can remove the word “interim” from her title.

Trustees at the women’s college in South Hadley on Monday named Stephens the school’s 19th permanent president.

The school undertook a national search for a new leader, but trustees Chairwoman Barbara Baumann says in the 22 months since Stephens was named interim president “she has accomplished all that my trustee colleagues and I had hoped for — and more.”

Baumann says Stephens’ “intellect, courage, broad knowledge of Mount Holyoke, high energy level and personal warmth have impressed us all.”

Stephens has been at Mount Holyoke since 2013 when she was named vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty. She is an expert in 19th century French literature.