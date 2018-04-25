OSU Student Sets Fire, Jumps from 5th-Floor Dorm Window - Higher Education


OSU Student Sets Fire, Jumps from 5th-Floor Dorm Window

by Associated Press


CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University authorities say a student experiencing a mental health crisis set a fire in his dorm room before jumping from the fifth=-floor window.

University officials say Oregon State Patrol troopers responded to campus in Corvallis Tuesday evening involving the welfare of a student and resident of Hawley Hall.

OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations Steve Clark told the Gazette Times that there were statements made that could be construed as aggressive and threatening, so officials weren’t taking anything for granted.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Clark says the unidentified male student jumped from the dorm’s top floor around 10:30 p.m. He was then taken into custody and to a hospital. Clark did not know the student’s condition.

The fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the dorm.

