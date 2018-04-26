Marshall University Employees to See Five Percent Raise - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Marshall University Employees to See Five Percent Raise

April 26, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


HUNTINGTON, W.VA. – A West Virginia university’s operating budget that includes a 5-percent raise for university employees has been approved.

News outlets reported Wednesday the Marshall University Board of Governors approved the school’s fiscal year 2019 operating budget, which also includes a 4.25-percent tuition increase.

The board had already approved a 2-percent raise for employees after Gov. Jim Justice signed the first pay-raise bill into law with hopes of ending a statewide teacher strike. The board approved another 3-percent raise.

Exceptions to the raise are the president, contract employees and non-classified staff in the professional schools of medicine, pharmacy and physical therapy. However, the schools are authorized to award an appropriate salary increase for those employees.

The salary increase will be effective in early July for some employees.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Marshall, WVU Law School Launch Consumer Rights Project HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University is launching a joint project with West Virginia University College of Law to provide consumer-related information for people in West Virginia. Each school received $1 million to implement the programs. T...
Arizona Court Rejects Lower In-State Tuition for Immigrants PHOENIX — Arizona's three state universities and its largest community college district say they will raise tuition immediately for young immigrants granted deferred deportation status in the wake of a court ruling. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled...
Marshall University Researcher Wins Award to Study Obesity HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $10.7 million grant to a Marshall University researcher to study obesity and related conditions. The five-year grant was awarded to Uma Sundaram, vice dean for research at Marshal...
Obesity Study Gets $2.1 Million Federal Grant HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has received a $2.1 million federal grant to study obesity-related disorders. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the U.S. Health and Human Services grant. He said in a news release it will be used to help fund...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Kennesaw State University
President
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life
Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System
Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life
Parkland College
University Advancement
St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think Kendrick Lamar should have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>