Pioneer University Leader to Address Rust College Graduates - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Uncategorized |

Pioneer University Leader to Address Rust College Graduates

April 29, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A path-blazing university president will address graduates at Rust College.

The Holly Springs school expects 113 students to receive diplomas at the ceremony Saturday.

Dr. Ruth Simmons, currently president of Prairie View A&M University in Texas, will address graduates. Simmons was the first African-American person to lead an Ivy League school, serving as Brown University’s president from 2001 to 2012.

Simmons earned a bachelor’s degree from Dillard University in New Orleans and master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard. She was a professor and administrator at a number of universities, serving as president of Smith College from 1999 to 2001.

Rust is a historically Black college chartered by the United Methodist Church.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Jill Biden to Deliver Commencement Speech at Alabama College MOBILE, Ala. — Dr. Jill Biden will deliver the commencement speech at a community college in Alabama. News outlets report the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement speech at Bishop State Community College on May 10....
Simmons’ Presidency Ushers in New Era for Prairie View Dr. Ruth J. Simmons PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Dr. Ruth J. Simmons took the mantle this weekend as the first woman and eighth president of Prairie View A&M University, marking the special occasion with the creation of a $100,000 scholarship to hon...
Congressmen Urge Schools to Sever Ties With Chinese Institute Four Texas universities recently were urged by their representatives in Congress to severe ties with the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute. U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, and Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, sent a bipartisan letter to T...
For Marching Bands at Historically Black Schools, It’s ‘About the Showmanship’ ATLANTA — Five drum majors approach midfield and snap into high-stepping formation, capes swirling as they spin and drop into splits before hopping up and bending backward until their hats scrape the ground. When they dart toward the sideline, Bet...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Kennesaw State University
President
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life
Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System
Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life
Parkland College
University Advancement
St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think Kendrick Lamar should have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>