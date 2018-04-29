Diverse Honors Champions at AACC Meeting - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Diverse Honors Champions at AACC Meeting

April 29, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

DALLAS – Diverse: Issues In Higher Education presented the Diverse Champions award to Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail and posthumously to Dr. Suanne Roueche at the opening ceremony of the American Association of Community Colleges 98th annual meeting on Saturday.

Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail

Roueche’s son, Jay, accepted the award on behalf of his mother, a longtime community college teacher, researcher and administrator.

McPhail, the former president of Cypress College who went on to become the founding director of the Community College Leadership Doctoral Program at Morgan State University, said she was honored to share the award with Roueche, who passed away in December after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 75.

“We both grew up in Texas during the time when the laws, societal pressures and prejudices kept people separated from each other both physically and mentally,” said McPhail. “During those times, Suanne and I would not have been encouraged to go to school, study or play together. Yet, tonight on this stage, we are being recognized together. And not only that, our images appear side by side on the cover of Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine.”

The Diverse Champions Award recognizes higher education leaders who have shown unwavering commitment to equal opportunity and access for all, particularly at the community college level.

Past recipients include: Dr. Kay McClenney, Senior Adviser to the President and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges; Dr. Terry O’Banion, Former President of the League for Innovation in the Community College; Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, President of Miami Dade College; Dr. Jerry Sue Thornton, Former President of Cuyahoga Community College; Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, President and CEO of American Association of Community Colleges; and Dr. John E. Roueche, Former Director of the Community College Leadership Program at The University of Texas at Austin.

Jamal Watson can be reached at jwatson1@diverseeducation.com

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Three HBCUs Partner in DC Entrepreneur Scholarship Program Three historically Black colleges and universities have announced a $1 million program to develop the entrepreneurial aspirations of students from the District of Columbia who will enroll at their institutions. Morgan State University, Bowie State...
Roueche Made Profound Difference They traveled from far and near to pay tribute to a community college pioneer. The list of the attendees at the memorial service read like a who's who of the world of community colleges. There were former and current community college presidents, ...
McPhail Rallies Around College Access Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail became a pioneer in the community college world in 1998, when she founded the Community College Leadership Doctoral Program (CCLDP) at a historically Black college and university. A staunch advocate for community coll...
Morgan State Official Named Northeastern Illinois University President Northeastern Illinois University has named a Morgan State University official as its new president. The Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Gloria Gibson would fill the post that’s been vacant since fall ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Kennesaw State University
President
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Elizabeth City State University
Director of Residential & Community Life
Bridgewater College
Executive Director, MA LIbrary System
Massachusetts Library System
Director of Athletics & Student Life
Parkland College
University Advancement
St. Lawrence University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/03/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/12/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/17/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 04/26/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think Kendrick Lamar should have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>