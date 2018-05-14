Regents Approve Tuition, Fee Increase at Southeast Missouri - Higher Education


Regents Approve Tuition, Fee Increase at Southeast Missouri

May 14, 2018
by Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State University’s tuition and fees will increase in the fall in response to reduced state funding for universities.

The Board of Regents on Friday approved a 2.1 percent increase in tuition, but waived all but 1 percent while leaving open the possibility of another increase.

The Southeast Missourian reports Gov. Eric Greitens’ announced budget for fiscal year 2019 would reduce funding for Southeast Missouri by $6.3 million.

However, the Missouri Legislature has passed a budget that wouldn’t cut university funding, if the university doesn’t raise tuition by more than 1 percent.

 

The governor has until June 30 to sign or reject the budget.

For a full-time student taking 12 credit hours, the tuition increase would add $93 to their bills.

