Student Indicted in Fatal Stabbing of University Freshman

May 15, 2018
by Associated Press

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A Binghamton University student has been indicted in the stabbing death of a fellow student in a campus dormitory.

The Press and Sun-Bulletin of Binghamton reports 20-year-old Michael Roque was indicted Monday on a charge of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Roque is accused of stabbing 19-year-old freshman Joao Souza in his dorm room April 15. Court records show Souza was stabbed multiple times with a knife around 10:23 p.m.

Prosecutors have yet to reveal a motive, but university police have said the stabbing was not a random act.

It is unclear whether Roque has a lawyer.

University officials fast-tracked the planned expansion of campus security cameras after Souza’s death, citing feedback from students and faculty.

