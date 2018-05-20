Report: USC Campus Clinic Gynecologist Accused of Misconduct - Higher Education


Higher Education
Report: USC Campus Clinic Gynecologist Accused of Misconduct

May 20, 2018
by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A newspaper reports that two University of Southern California administrators have been fired after it reported that a former campus gynecologist who examined students for 30 years was the subject of numerous misconduct reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that the school also received about 200 complaints from former patients and that USC is planning to forward some of those reports to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The paper reported earlier in the week that Dr. George Tyndall continued to examine young women even though he was the subject of complaints that started in years ago. Tyndall was suspended with pay in 2016 and resigned with a confidential financial settlement in 2017, the paper reported.

Tyndall denied wrongdoing in earlier interviews with the paper

