University of Utah to Become Tobacco-Free

May 25, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY —

The University of Utah soon will be a tobacco-free institution.

KSL-TV reports the mandate, effective beginning in July, will prohibit smoking and the use of any tobacco products on campus grounds at any time.

A release from the universitysays the tobacco-free effort is part of the university’s commitment “to creating a healthier campus and healthier Utah for our students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors.”

The rule, approved last May, says if a person continues to “egregiously” break the rule, it will be treated like other campus rule violations, and they might be referred to the university police or dean of students’ office.

Shawn Wood, a communications specialist for the university, says no students will be expelled or staff members fired for the violation.

 

