University of Kansas to Slash Budget by $20 Million

May 30, 2018
by Associated Press

LAWRENCE, KAN.

The University of Kansas plans to cut $20 million from its Lawrence campus during the next fiscal year.

The university announced Tuesday that the reductions will mean about a 5.9 budget decrease for all Lawrence campus units and departments. The cuts take effect July 1.

It was not immediately clear if the reductions would lead to layoffs.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports interim Provost Carl Lejuez said in a news release that the university remains committed to keeping tuition increases as low as possible, and to revising annual merit raises.

University officials said the budget reductions were necessary because of long-term commitments and investments that have exceeded revenue.

The university’s announcement comes just weeks after Kansas State announced it would reduce its budget by $15 million.

 

