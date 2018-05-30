Colorado Mesa University Plans Teaching Hotel for Campus - Higher Education


Higher Education
Colorado Mesa University Plans Teaching Hotel for Campus

May 30, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

GRAND JUNCTION —

Colorado Mesa University officials are planning to construct a $15.7 million campus hotel that will serve as a training facility for the hospitality and culinary programs.

The Daily Sentinel reports the university’s board approved the teaching hotel Thursday that’s slated for a spot on the Grand Junction campus.

Officials plan for the Maverick Teaching Hotel to be 45,000 square feet (4,180 square meters) with 60 rooms. Plans also include space for an attached restaurant and bar.

Hospitality management assistant professor Britt Mathwich says the facility will set the university’s hospitality and culinary programs apart and offer experiential learning for students.

The university is partnering with Mars Hospitality to operate the hotel.

Officials say construction will likely begin this fall and last about a year.

