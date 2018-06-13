Bi-Partisan Congressional Internship Program Offers HBCU Students Experience on the Hill - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Bi-Partisan Congressional Internship Program Offers HBCU Students Experience on the Hill

June 13, 2018 | :
by Walter Hudson

The third class of HBCU Bi-Partisan Congressional Internship program interns traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to begin a summer internship aimed at increasing diversity and engagement on Capitol Hill vis-à-vis HBCUs.

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) said that more attention needs to be paid to the fact that some states are failing to match USDA funding to 1890 schools as stipulated.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

Launched in 2016, the internship looks to address the lack of diversity among congressional staff. A recent study found that African-Americans make up less than 1 percent of top Senate staffers, despite representing 13 percent of the U.S. population.

Interns in the program will spend a four-week period in the offices of both a Republican and a Democrat. Interns will also have the opportunity to meet with key players on Capitol Hill, including members of Congress and senior staff. They also will have to meet performance standards that ensure a quality educational experience, including attending hearings and briefings, writing letters, completing projects and writing an essay about their time and what they learned.

The initiative was started by U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican, and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat, both of North Carolina.

Earlier this year, Vashti Hinton, a participant from the inaugural 2016 class, was the first to be hired as a full-time staff member on Capitol Hill. Hinton works for U.S. Rep.  Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

“Congresswoman Adams and I started this initiative to increase diversity and HBCU engagement on Capitol Hill, while creating opportunities and valuable job-training for the students of our nation’s more than 100 HBCUs,” Walker said.  “Working together for the betterment of our students, this internship program has yielded success, with one of the program’s first participants, Vashti, gaining employment in a congressional office after graduating. I am thrilled to have Tony and Jameia spending time in our office and Adams’s office this summer, and look forward to continuing advocating on behalf of the HBCU community.”

Added Adams: “This third class of HBCU interns is a testament to our commitment to fighting for equal opportunity and fixing the diversity problem on Capitol Hill,” she said.“HBCUs contribute more than $14 billion dollars annually to our economy and have provided pathways of opportunity for millions of Americans from varied backgrounds. These institutions are essential to workforce diversity, especially here in Washington. We should all be working to ensure that their students and their graduates have access to Capitol Hill. We will not produce policies that address the issues impacting all Americans if we don’t have diverse policymakers. This internship is a necessary step to ensuring Congress looks like the people it serves.”

This summer’s interns are Tony Watlington, Jr., a rising senior at North Carolina A&T State University, and Jameia Booker, a rising senior at Johnson C. Smith University.

Watlington is an economics major and a Student Government Association senator. Booker is a criminology major and pre-law minor who is serving as student body president during the 2018-2019 school year. Both are interested in attending law school following graduation.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Report Highlights MSIs as ‘Engines of Upward Mobility’ A new report this week from the American Council on Education affirms what those familiar with minority serving institutions (MSIs) know to be true of the institutions’ significant role in bolstering the economic mobility of low-income students. U...
Certificate Programs for Individuals Who Want to Work in Veteran Services are Growing Over the past few years, colleges and universities around the country have seen a marked increase in students who want to be equipped to serve military veterans. Some are veterans themselves, some have personal connections and others may have taken a...
When the Margin for Error is Zero Earlier this year, we received news of the closure of Concordia College in Alabama—and, in recent weeks, there is news from South Carolina of Denmark Tech’s extreme financial difficulties. These are just the most recent stories of struggle among hist...
Running for Maryland Governor, Ben Jealous Puts Focus on Education Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous on the stump. BALTIMORE — On a recent Saturday, Benjamin Todd Jealous was up early, getting ready for a full day of campaign stops. The former president of the National Association for the Advancement ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQA Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/14/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 05/24/2018

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/28/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/07/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Could training in implicit bias be helpful at your institution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>