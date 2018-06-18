ASU Gammage Testing App for Hearing-Impaired, Translation Services :

PHOENIX — The Gammage Theater at Arizona State University is testing an app that will make sure that patrons with hearing impairment or need translation services “never miss a word.”

The GalaPro app will be available for use during Gammage’s School of Rock performances, which kick off Wednesday.

Created in 2015, this program gives translation and captioning to phones for plays and operas. Users can select the program they are viewing and the app will begin automatically as the show does.

“No matter where you are, we make sure that you will understand and enjoy the show,” it says.

It allows your phone to go to “theater mode,” and then, after turning airplane mode and Wi-Fi on, the phone can connect to GalaPro network.

Different options, including multilingual dubbing, will also be available.