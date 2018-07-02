University of Mississippi to Accept Common Application - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Mississippi to Accept Common Application

July 2, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

Oxford, MS –

The University of Mississippi will begin accepting the Common Application on Aug. 1,

The program allows for students to apply to multiple colleges and universities by filling out a single application.

University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Brandi Hephner LaBanc said in a statement that the university hopes accepting the application will help Ole Miss recruit students who might not otherwise consider the university.

The Common Application says more than 1 million students per year apply to colleges through the program.

Millsaps College and the University of Southern Mississippi are other schools in the state that already accept the application.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Athlete’s Civil Rights Suit Against Mississippi University in Jeopardy HATTIESBURG, Ms. — The University of Southern Mississippi wants to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former football player. Deven Hammond of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sued in federal court there in November, saying he was barred from the fo...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Would you attend a voluntary training on implicit bias in your workplace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>