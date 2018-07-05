FAMU’s IGNITE Boosts Transfer Student Population - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Community Colleges,Current News,News |

FAMU’s IGNITE Boosts Transfer Student Population

July 5, 2018 | :
by

Florida A&M University is on track to increase its transfer student enrollment to 1,100 by 2020 through new partnerships with Florida College Systems (FCS) schools and community colleges this year.

Dr. William E. Hudson, Jr.

Starting in the fall, FAMU’s transfer student program, IGNITE, will partner with Florida State College at Jacksonville, Florida Gateway College and Pasco-Hernando State College, providing incoming students with the opportunity to reduce their cost of attending a four-year university and streamline their time to degree completion.

Current IGNITE partner colleges include Broward College, Miami-Dade College, Santa Fe College, Tallahassee Community College, St. Petersburg College, Palm Beach State College and Valencia College.

“The IGNITE partnerships are essential in providing cost-effective opportunities for students to pursue a bachelor’s degree at FAMU,” said Dr. William E. Hudson, Jr., vice president of student affairs at FAMU. “Students who may not meet the minimum admission criteria can remain connected to the university.”

Incoming transfer students enrolling through the IGNITE program receive guaranteed admission consistent with FAMU’s policy requirements of an earned associate’s degree and minimum 2.0 GPA.

Admitted students participate in an in-depth transfer orientation and receive support from a comprehensive enrollment management team and a FAMU representative who provides “step-by-step” support to the student before, during and after the transfer process, Hudson said.

Utilizing the “Venom” academic pathways, students can “take prerequisite courses to specific majors while minimizing financial liability,” Hudson said.

IGNITE students also are eligible for the Florida Community College Scholarship and have access to priority registration, internships, on-campus sporting events, study abroad opportunities and the Graduate Feeder Program.

Oreauna Vickers, a senior public relations major who transferred from Palm Beach State College, said IGNITE has enhanced her collegiate experience at FAMU because she had some worries about transferring to a larger university from a small town.

“It has made a huge difference because, as far as me transferring here, I really didn’t know much about FAMU,” Vickers said. “I was connected with people from FAMU like administrators and [other] people through the IGNITE program.

“It pretty much just made me a lot more comfortable and made my transition a lot easier. I was able to meet a lot of transfer students who related to me.”

Taking advantage of internship and scholarship opportunities, among the other supportive benefits of IGNITE, has been beneficial for Vickers, who added that she would like to see more transfer students highlighted on campus.

Creating strategic partnerships with community colleges to “facilitate a seamless transition” of transfer students to FAMU is an initiative of the university’s strategic plan, “FAMU Rising.” In line with its goals for 2020, the university had welcomed 854 transfer students by the end of the Spring 2018 term.

“Transfer students are critical to the mission of FAMU, as we provide an opportunity to the students who may not have the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s degree,” Hudson said. “State colleges provide a great foundation for many students who want to pursue bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.”

FAMU officials have received positive feedback about IGNITE, Hudson said, with the FAMU Transfer Student Association continuing to help recruit and support transfer students in the program. Leaders plan to extend the program to other state colleges as it matures and resources are allocated.

“Historically, FAMU has made a tremendous impact on the state of Florida through student social mobility,” said Hudson. “It is critical that we continue to improve on social mobility of students and families. Thus, making transfer students a priority in this process makes good sense.”

Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tiffany@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Napolitano Discusses First-Gen Students and College Affordability at Convening DENVER -- Colleges and universities across the nation should implement a wide range of wrap-around services for first-generation students, said Janet Napolitano, who leads the University of California, one of the largest public university systems in ...
Summit to Focus on Creating Pathways for Educational and Economic Mobility The Wayne County Community College District in Detroit (WCCCD) will host its inaugural Urban Community College Summit, bringing together a variety of stakeholders to identify strategies to strengthen educational and economic mobility for students att...
Who Is An Effective Community College Leader? There are few books that I looked forward to reading as much as Cheryl L. Hyman’s Reinvention: The Promise and Challenge of Transforming a Community College System. Dr. David Lucander I’m not only a tenured faculty member at a community colleg...
Maryland to Offer Free Tuition at Community Colleges ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Going to community college may soon be much more affordable for Maryland residents. Gov. Larry Hogan plans to sign a bill this week that covers tuition costs at community colleges for qualifying residents. The legislation was a...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Tennessee Board of Regents
President Texas A&M University Kingsville
Post Doctoral Associate University of Maryland
Director University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
ADJUNCT FACULTY Div of Applied Undergrad Studies New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Residence Life Ohio University - Housing and Residence Life
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Integrated Marketing Washington University in St. Louis
Associate Director Arizona State University
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Director of Student Access and Disability Services Truman State University
John Derby Evans Development Chair The University of Michigan
Academic Associate Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Communication Studies The University of Michigan
Faculty Search in Accounting Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Law Schools - Social Justice
Issue Date: 07/12/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 06/21/2018

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Would you attend a voluntary training on implicit bias in your workplace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>