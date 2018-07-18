Former Nebraska Tax Commissioner Gets University Post - Higher Education


Former Nebraska Tax Commissioner Gets University Post

July 18, 2018 | :
by Associated Press

A former Nebraska tax commissioner has been named a vice chancellor for the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

University officials say Doug Ewald will oversee business, finance and business development for both Omaha campuses. He’ll begin his work Aug. 1, pending approval by university regents.

Ewald has nearly 30 years of administrative experience at companies including Union Pacific. He served as state tax commissioner from December 2006 to October 2013. Ewald attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and holds a master’s in public administration.

