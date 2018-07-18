UH Receives Donation for College of Medicine’s First Class

An anonymous donor has donated a $3 million gift to the University of Houston College of Medicine. The gift will fund the entire tuition for the college’s incoming class of 30 medical students in fall 2020, according to college officials. The funds will also go toward the university’s “Here, We Go” Campaign, the first public and comprehensive campaign in 25 years of the institution’s hUH istory.
“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” said Dr. Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination.”
The College of Medicine’s mission is to have at least 50 percent of each graduating class to specialize in primary care and is the 15th academic college in the university with a passion of addressing shortages of physicians in primary care and other services like general surgery and psychiatry. The state of Texas ranks 47th in the nation in primary care physician-to-population ratio.
