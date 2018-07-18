UH Receives Donation for College of Medicine’s First Class - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UH Receives Donation for College of Medicine’s First Class

July 18, 2018 | :
by

An anonymous donor has donated a $3 million gift to the University of Houston College of Medicine. The gift will fund the entire tuition for the college’s incoming class of 30 medical students in fall 2020, according to college officials. The funds will also go toward the university’s “Here, We Go” Campaign, the first public and comprehensive campaign in 25 years of the institution’s hUH istory.

“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” said Dr. Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination.”

The College of Medicine’s mission is to have at least 50 percent of each graduating class to specialize in primary care and is the 15th academic college in the university with a passion of addressing shortages of physicians in primary care and other services like general surgery and psychiatry. The state of Texas ranks 47th in the nation in primary care physician-to-population ratio.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 San Jacinto College Students Get Free Online Textbooks and ‘Aid Like a Paycheck’ As a contender for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, San Jacinto College’s efforts around student success have gone beyond the traditional means of access, affordability and completion. Through the Pasadena, Texas-based school...
New Platform Makes It Easier to Donate to Colleges GiveCampus, a website that allows academic institutions to raise funds digitally, has announced that donations can now be made through Apple Pay, allowing the platform to become more accessible to potential school donors. When Kestrel Linder, co-f...
Chinese College Enrollment—Prominent in Texas—May Decline After US Visa Policy Shift, Groups Warn... Changes to U.S. policy on Chinese visas may trickle down to college enrollment, officials warned, and Texas' schools may feel some impact. The Trump administration plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens, ...
Report: Koch College Donation Came with Teacher Firing Rights FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia’s largest public university granted the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring and firing of professors in exchange for millions of dollars in donations, according to newly released documents. The release ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>