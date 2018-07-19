After Parkland Shooting, VA Youth Voter Registration Skyrockets - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

After Parkland Shooting, VA Youth Voter Registration Skyrockets

July 19, 2018 | :
by

According to a new TargetSmart analysis, voting registration rates for voters aged 18-29 have increased over the last seven months in Virginia, along with 38 other key battleground states. These results indicate that youth turnout is on the rise just in time for this year’s midterm and state primary elections.

Graph courtesy of TargetSmart

This increase in youth voter registration comes after the creation of popular youth-led movements such as “March for Our Lives”, #EnoughIsEnough and #NeverAgain, which all address gun violence issues. A poll conducted by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, found that after the Parkland school shooting on Valentine’s Day, 64 percent of 18-29 year-olds said they support common sense gun reforms.

“A new generation of political leaders emerged in the aftermath of the Parkland tragedy,” said TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier. “We witnessed their ability to organize in Virginia and across the country as massive crowds took to the streets for the March for Our Lives, and now we’re seeing a quantifiable impact from that organizing. It remains to be seen how many of these younger registrants will cast a ballot in November, but they are poised to have a louder voice than ever in these critical midterm elections.”

The analysis also found that the number of youth registrants across the nation has amplified by 2.16 percent.

“As the largest eligible voting bloc, young people have the power to make the difference in critical races across the country, and it is clear that they are energized like never before to make their voices heard,” said NextGen America Executive Director Heather Hargreaves. “NextGen America has seen this passion firsthand, and has already registered over 5,000 young people to vote in Virginia this year alone. We are organizing every day to ensure that young voters head to the polls in November and ultimately create long-lasting political power necessary for progressive change in our country.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 What Higher Ed Can Learn from Ocasio-Cortez Campaign Ever since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unseated 10-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York in the Democratic congressional primary, many news outlets have covered what this means for the Democratic Party. Stories have come out about how Ocasio-...
David Hogg Is Postponing College to Push Gun Control PARKLAND, Fla. — Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg says he wants voters to know which lawmakers are backed by the National Rifle Association before the mid-term elections. The #NeverAgain leader and high school senior says he’s postponin...
Advocates Say School Gun Clubs Teach Discipline, Not Violence DAHLONEGA, Ga. – Their classmates took to the streets to protest gun violence and to implore adults to restrict guns, seeming to forecast a generational shift in attitudes toward the Second Amendment. But at high school and college gun ranges arou...
Youth-Led ‘March For Our Lives’ Targets Gun Violence WASHINGTON — It was one of the largest gatherings in recent history. Tens of thousands of people from Hawaii and Houston to Virginia and Vermont took to the streets in the nation’s capital to call for an end to gun violence and to urge Congress to...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/26/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/05/2018

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>