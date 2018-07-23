New AKA President Glenda Glover Gives $50K for HBCUs

Dr. Glenda Glover, the new international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., (AKA) kicked off her role by donating $50,000 to the sorority’s Educational Advancement Foundation, specifically for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Glover’s donation at the sorority’s recent Boule gathering in Houston was lauded as a commitment to education – a commitment shared by AKA, the first Black female Greek-lettered organization. It was founded in 1908 at Howard University.
“As the president of Tennessee State University, an HBCU, I witness first-hand the challenges our students and institutions face because the revenue streams once available have been systematically decreased or eliminated altogether, and they need our financial support more than ever to remain thriving and sustainable,” Glover told The Tennessee Tribune. “HBCUs are a prominent part of this country’s DNA.”
Glover’s presidency over the next four years will follow the theme “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service.” Two initiatives focusing on education include HBCU for Life: A Call to Action and College Admissions Process, or #CAP.
HBCU for Life will provide financial support to HBCUs, encourage students to attend and continue to emphasize, promote and market HBCUs. #CAP will focus on motivating and assisting students through their college research, application and enrollment process.
