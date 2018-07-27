Eight HBCU Students Awarded Beyoncé-Google Scholarships

Texas Southern University (TSU) student Jordan Davis is one of eight recipients of the 2018-19 BeyGOOD Homecoming Scholars Award. Superstar singer-actress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter created the initiative in April alongside Google.org, the philanthropic site of Google, in order to provide scholarships to students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Davis will receive $25,000 in scholarship money from the program. The other seven HBCU students selected are from Bethune-Cookman University, Fisk University, Grambling State University, Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, Wilberforce University and Xavier University.
To qualify for the award, students must attend an HBCU, maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher and major in areas such as African-American studies, science, literature, creative arts, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering.
“Texas Southern University is proud of Mr. Davis and his academic achievement,” TSU president Austin A. Lane said. “His hard work and dedication has led to this prestigious award from one of Houston’s most recognizable natives. We know that this honor will continue the mission of this university and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to support excellence in higher education.”
