Eight HBCU Students Awarded Beyoncé-Google Scholarships - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Women |

Eight HBCU Students Awarded Beyoncé-Google Scholarships

July 27, 2018 | :
by

Texas Southern University (TSU) student Jordan Davis is one of eight recipients of the 2018-19 BeyGOOD Homecoming Scholars Award. Superstar singer-actress Beyoncé Knowles-Carter created the initiative in April alongside Google.org, the philanthropic site of Google, in order to provide scholarships to students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Davis will receive $25,000 in scholarship money from the program. The other seven HBCU students selected are from Bethune-Cookman University, Fisk University, Grambling State University, Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, Wilberforce University and Xavier University.

To qualify for the award, students must attend an HBCU, maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher and major in areas such as African-American studies, science, literature, creative arts, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering.

“Texas Southern University is proud of Mr. Davis and his academic achievement,” TSU president Austin A. Lane said. “His hard work and dedication has led to this prestigious award from one of Houston’s most recognizable natives. We know that this honor will continue the mission of this university and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to support excellence in higher education.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Benedict College’s Bold Move to Lower Tuition: Ask Us ‘Why Not?’ A Bold Look at National Trends Alicia is a rising junior at Benedict College, who upon realizing that her parents could no longer afford her tuition, had just began giving up hope and looking at other options for her future. Imagine the sheer deli...
Betsy DeVos Proposes to Shorten Debt Relief for Defrauded Students The U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, motioned Wednesday to limit Obama administration loan forgiveness rules for students deceived by for-profit institutions, requiring that student borrowers show they are in difficult financial situations o...
Best Practices and Solutions are Shared at UNCF Convening FORT LAUDERDALE—If you ask Spelman College student Genesis Thigpen about some of the pressing challenges that face historically Black colleges and universities, retention is at the top of her list. “I think students have to understand how importan...
House Bill Provides $8M for HBCU Historic Preservation Fund Advocates for historically Black colleges and universities are praising the passage of a U.S. House of Representatives “minibus” appropriations bill that will increase funding for the HBCU Historic Preservation Fund if approved by the Senate for fisc...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>