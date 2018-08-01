University of Maryland Opens New Disability Center - Higher Education


University of Maryland Opens New Disability Center

The University of Maryland (UMD) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have announced the creation of the Center for Transition and Career Innovation for Youth With Disabilities, which will help youth and students with physical and intellectual disabilities transition from an educational to a workforce setting.

The new center will be located in Maryland’s College of Education.

The announcement was made as part of an ongoing collaboration between UMD and the state of Maryland to establish projects that help youth with disabilities transition into adulthood, according to UMD in a report published in the Washington Post.

“The launch of the UMD Center for Transition and Career Innovation is an opportunity for the state and the University of Maryland to collaborate on identifying and implementing best practices in career and education to improve the lives of youth with disabilities,” the UMD College of Education dean, Dr. Jennifer Rice, said in a statement to the media. “Bringing this important work together under one center provides benefits to the state, the university, the field – and most importantly, promotes meaningful work and academic opportunities for youth with disabilities.”

In a national ranking of the “50 Best Disability Colleges and Universities” in the U.S., College Choice tracks schools that go beyond minimum legal requirements such as accessibility and evaluates factors such as student satisfaction, academic reputation, financial aid awards, affordability and services for students with disabilities ranging from to ADHD and the autism spectrum to visual and hearing impairment.

The University of Michigan currently tops that list. Rounding out the top 10, in order, are the University of Southern California at Los Angeles, Northeastern University, Xavier University, University of Texas, College of Charleston, University of Connecticut, Marist College, Messiah College and University of the Ozarks.

