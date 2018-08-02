UHD Students Support Houston Police as Translators - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UHD Students Support Houston Police as Translators

August 2, 2018 | :
by

In the fourth-largest city in the United States, students at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) are helping Houston Police Department officers diminish language barriers they encounter on duty.

The UHD students, criminal justice majors in the College of Public Service, are serving as members of Communicators on Patrol, an initiative launched by the HPD. Citizens who speak Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and other languages also can participate in the program.

“There are a number of bilingual HPD officers, but in a city this size, there’s certainly not enough,” said Beth Gilmore, coordinator of the Criminal Justice Internship and Career Services Program at UHD. “Our students and the other Communicators on Patrol will help fill that void and build trust with officers.”

The students working with the initiative will earn internship credit through the Criminal Justice Internship, as well as gain hands-on training in law enforcement working with HPD radios, practicing real-life scenarios and learning department policies.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2017, Houston had an estimated population of more than 2,3 million, and the racial makeup was 44.3 percent non-White Hispanic or Latino, 25.1 percent non-Hispanic White, 22.8 percent Black or African-American, 6.7 percent Asian, .4 percent Native American and the rest other.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 UH Receives Donation for College of Medicine’s First Class An anonymous donor has donated a $3 million gift to the University of Houston College of Medicine. The gift will fund the entire tuition for the college’s incoming class of 30 medical students in fall 2020, according to college officials. The funds w...
San Jacinto College Students Get Free Online Textbooks and ‘Aid Like a Paycheck’ As a contender for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, San Jacinto College’s efforts around student success have gone beyond the traditional means of access, affordability and completion. Through the Pasadena, Texas-based school...
Chinese College Enrollment—Prominent in Texas—May Decline After US Visa Policy Shift, Groups Warn... Changes to U.S. policy on Chinese visas may trickle down to college enrollment, officials warned, and Texas' schools may feel some impact. The Trump administration plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens, ...
Calling the Police on People of Color Over the past few weeks, I – as I am sure is the case with many other socially conscious people – have become overwhelmed with what seems is the increasing number of racial-tinged incidents that seem to be occurring with unrelenting ferocity. Whit...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/09/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 07/19/2018

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should social and emotional learning be incorporated into educational curricula?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>