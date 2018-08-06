Borough of Manhattan Community College Appoints New Interim President

Dr. Karrin Wilks has been appointed interim president for Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC).
Dr. Karrin Wilks
She will replace Antonio Pérez, who served as president of BMCC for 23 years.
Wilks is currently the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at BMCC. Previously, Wilks worked as senior vice president and interim provost for Medgar Evers College and as the university dean for undergraduate studies in The City University of New York Central Office of Academic Affairs, according to a press release.
She will begin her new position in September.
“Wilks has served in public higher education administration for more than 30 years and has extensive experience developing and evaluating policy and programs aimed at improving student success, particularly for underserved populations,” BMCC stated in the press release.
