Black Lives Matter Leader Joins Faculty at Prescott College

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network is joining the faculty of the Social Justice and Community Organizing program at Prescott College,  a small liberal arts college in Arizona.

Patrisse Cullors

Cullors, an activist, artist, educator and the author of When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir will serve as an adjunct professor in the fall, according to college officials who add that Dr. Zoe Hammer, a professor at Prescott, introduced Cullors to the college. She is designing her own course focused on social practice and art and the impact art and cultural work has on community organizing.

“Because I just think that both those worlds exist in me and often their completely separated and not really talked about,” said Cullors. “Artists don’t know that there’s a whole social practice build for them to explore, and organizers definitely don’t know that there’s a social practice field.”

This is not Cullors first foray into the classroom. She taught for two semesters at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

Jamal Watson can be reached at jwatson1@diverseeducation.com. You can follow him on Twitter @jamalericwatson

