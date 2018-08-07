NCAT Joins List of HBCUs Attending Tech Summit

North Carolina A&T State University (NCAT) will host congressional and tech leaders and other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) for The Inaugural Diversity in Tech Summit.
The summit titled: “The Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, Diversity in Tech Summit: Igniting HBCU Partnerships & Building a More Inclusive Workforce”, will occur from August 8-9 in Greensboro, NC.
“As a leading producer of African American STEM graduates, #NCAT is proud to join with congressional, tech industry and higher ed colleagues for this week’s #DiversityInTech Summit here in Greensboro,” Dr. Harold L Martin, Sr., chancellor of NCAT, tweeted this week.
The Diversity in Tech Summit creates opportunities for HBCU leaders and tech industry heads to have conversations regarding “tech industry culture, curriculum development, and how to collectively foster effective partnerships between the private sector and HBCUs.”
