Bryn Mawr Distances Itself from Second President’s Racist Past

Following Bryn Mawr College’s examination into their current and past history with racism, school officials have decided to make the name of their second president, M. Carey Thomas, far less notable within the campus community.
It was discovered that Thomas was unwilling to hire Jewish faculty members and admit Black students, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Her name will remain on the school’s library and Great Hall meeting room. However, in writing and conversations across campus, the buildings will only be referred to as the “Old Library” and the “Great Hall.”
Additionally, the M. Carey Thomas award, which recognizes American women and their achievements, will be renamed to the Bryn Mawr College prize or award.
“In leaving M. Carey Thomas’ name on the building and not renaming it in another person’s honor, we will continue to value president Thomas’ many remarkable contributions to the college,” Ann Logan, president of the trustees, stated in a letter to the campus community. “The inscription also reminds us to confront all aspects of Thomas’ legacy and to tell our full history.”
