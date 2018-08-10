Virginia Colleges Hike In-State Tuition, Room and Board - Higher Education


Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Virginia Colleges Hike In-State Tuition, Room and Board

For the upcoming school year, public colleges across Virginia will increase in-state tuition by an average of 5 percent and room and board fees by 3.5 percent, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

According to Virginia data, 62 percent of Virginia students graduate with a student loan debt average of $20,039, which has increased by 5 percent since the 2008 recession.

Additionally, graduate students will face a 4.2 percent increase in tuition while Virginia Commonwealth University’s increase is the highest in the state at 6.3 percent.

Increased faculty salaries, building construction and maintenance on campus were pinpointed as some of the main factors for the rise in fees.

Sarah Wood can be reached at swood@diverseeducation.com.

