UMD’s Head Football Coach Placed on Leave - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UMD’s Head Football Coach Placed on Leave

August 13, 2018 | :
by

University of Maryland’s (UMD) head football coach, D.J. Durkin, was placed on indefinite leave after allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation was revealed, WBAL-TV reported.

D.J. Durkin

Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.

Following the death of football player Jordan McNair in the spring, all eyes have been on the football team and its staff. Rick Court, who is the strength and conditioning coach, was also placed on administrative leave.

“I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports,” Athletics Director Damon Evans said in a statement to the school’s community. “We are committed to fully investigating the program.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Diversity Officers Grapple with Efforts to Professionalize Role Concerns about the legitimacy of the institutional chief diversity officer (CDO) have frequently prompted conversations about the need to professionalize the role. As recently as this year, organizations like the National Association of Diversity Off...
University of Maryland Opens New Disability Center The University of Maryland (UMD) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have announced the creation of the Center for Transition and Career Innovation for Youth With Disabilities, which will help youth and students with physical and intellectual disabilit...
New Maryland Athletic Director Finds Redemption Damon Evans was officially named the full-time athletic director at the University of Maryland after serving as the interim since October 2017, when his predecessor Kevin Anderson announced he was taking a six-month sabbatical before ultimately leavi...
Renowned Historian Ira Berlin Dies at 77 History teachers and mentees at higher education institutions across the nation expressed regrets and sorrow this week over the passing of one of their most noted peers—Dr. Ira Berlin, the renowned history professor who dramatically enhanced American...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>