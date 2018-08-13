UMD’s Head Football Coach Placed on Leave

University of Maryland’s (UMD) head football coach, D.J. Durkin, was placed on indefinite leave after allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation was revealed, WBAL-TV reported.
D.J. Durkin
Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.
Following the death of football player Jordan McNair in the spring, all eyes have been on the football team and its staff. Rick Court, who is the strength and conditioning coach, was also placed on administrative leave.
“I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports,” Athletics Director Damon Evans said in a statement to the school’s community. “We are committed to fully investigating the program.”
