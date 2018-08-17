Hampton Receives NSF Grant to Increase Minorities in Science, Engineering - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Hampton Receives NSF Grant to Increase Minorities in Science, Engineering

August 17, 2018 | :
by

Hampton University received a $3.6-million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support an institutional project that will recruit and support women and African-American students pursuing research careers in the fields of materials science and engineering.

NSF’s grant will fund the Hampton-Brandeis Partnership for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) project over six years, beginning this September.

Dr. William R. Harvey

Through the project, students who have undergraduate research experience and who are enrolled in Hampton’s School of Engineering and Technology or the School of Science will develop optical materials for applications in integrated photonics and biomedical devices. They also will have access to scholarship opportunities and summer research experiences at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

“Here at Hampton University, we want to make sure our students receive numerous resources for the expansion of their academic and professional careers,” said Hampton University president Dr. William R. Harvey. “This grant will provide students with the opportunity to pursue research careers in scientific and engineering fields, and we are very excited for the future success of these promising students.”

Dr. Demetrius L. Geddis, assistant dean of Hampton’s School of Engineering and Technology, said Hampton-Brandeis PREM will contribute to the university’s goals of strengthening and diversifying academic programs and curricula. A new Material Science and Engineering minor will consist of courses in chemistry, engineering and physics, Geddis said.

In addition to increasing the number of undergraduate and graduate students participating in materials science and engineering research activities, other project objectives for Hampton-Brandeis PREM include:

  • Implementing the PREM Path-to-Professorship (PtP) Post-Doctoral Fellowship Program to prepare a new cohort of early career faculty for HBCUs.
  • Developing a sustainable outreach program in materials science and engineering for middle and high school students in the Hampton Roads region.
  • Increasing communication of materials science and engineering to audiences across the continuum from peers to general audiences by all Hampton University PREM participants.

Tiffany Pennamon can be reached at tpennamon@diverseeducation.com. You can follow her on Twitter @tiffanypennamon.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Installing Collaborative Spaces Increased Retention at NMSU Engineering As we begin another academic year, it is important to remember during the beginning-of-semester excitement that many students will not be returning to campus to complete their studies. Retention can be a problem for universities, specifically for tho...
Professor Gets $1.2M Grant for Pulmonary Fibrosis Study An associate professor at Hampton University's pharmacy school has received her second independent investigator award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Neelam Azad Dr. Neelam Azad, chairperson of the school's Department of Phar...
Program Boosts Minority Male Middle-Schoolers’ Tech Skills During July, Hampton University and Verizon Innovative Learning collaborated on a program that allowed male minority middle-school students to immerse themselves in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities in order to bridge the di...
Federally Funded Programs Are Not Enough to Diversify the STEM Workforce The Government Accountability Office (GOA) reported that of the 13 federal agencies surveyed that administer science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs, there were 163 STEM programs funded in fiscal year 2016 that wer...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>