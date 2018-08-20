NASAP Foundation Announces Its New Name

The National Association for Student Affairs Professionals (NASAP) Foundation, an organization that has given charitable donations across the nation for more than a decade, has announced its new name: The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation, Inc.
“We are excited to launch the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation, Inc.” said foundation chair Dr. Melvin C. Terrell, a retired vice president of student affairs and Professor of Counselor Education at Northeastern Illinois University. “We are continuing with renewed dedication and will be reaching out to the higher education community for support. We know the response will be great.”
Dr. Melvin C. Terrell with Dr. Jerlando F.L. Jackson
The foundation was established in 2007 under Terrell’s leadership, and “seeks to provide opportunities for college student educators to enhance their talents, experiences and skills” through grants, internships, etc. to guide them to better assist students for future leadership positions.
In the announcement, Terrell added that the following programs will continue under the foundation’s new name:
“• Scholarships for minority students, including the Melvin Cleveland Terrell Endowed Scholarship.
“• Research in Student Affairs, including identifying practices and programs that illustrate best practices, enhance the learning experience, and foster African American student development.
“• Financial assistance for student affairs graduate students and grants-in-aid for scholarly student development research.
“• Professional development and training for student leaders and new, mid-level, and senior Student Affairs personnel.”
For more information, visit www.mctfoundation.org.
