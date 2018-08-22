Ben Jealous Pushes Free Tuition Plan to Include DREAMers

Ben Jealous
Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland has announced a plan to expand his free tuition community college plan to include DREAMers, or undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.
“This is about every Marylander in every zip code,” Jealous said. “When we first made K-12 education free we unleashed productivity and built a stronger economy. When we make our community colleges tuition-free for every Marylander we will make all our families & communities more prosperous too.”
College affordability has been a key part of his platform. The former president of the NAACP said that if he is elected, he plans to help Maryland high school graduates and around 700 undocumented immigrants attend community college at no cost. He has said that he would allow DREAMers to “receive in-state tuition at Maryland’s public colleges and universities,” according to the Washington Post.
Jealous’ opponent, incumbent Larry Hogan also recently announced the expansion of a tuition-free college plan called the College Promise program, to help Maryland students who meet income and eligibility prerequisites to attend four-year Maryland colleges at no cost.
