Ben Jealous Pushes Free Tuition Plan to Include DREAMers - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ben Jealous Pushes Free Tuition Plan to Include DREAMers

August 22, 2018 | :
by

Ben Jealous

Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland has announced a plan to expand his free tuition community college plan to include DREAMers, or undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

“This is about every Marylander in every zip code,” Jealous said. “When we first made K-12 education free we unleashed productivity and built a stronger economy. When we make our community colleges tuition-free for every Marylander we will make all our families & communities more prosperous too.”

College affordability has been a key part of his platform. The former president of the NAACP said that if he is elected, he plans to help Maryland high school graduates and around 700 undocumented immigrants attend community college at no cost. He has said that he would allow DREAMers to “receive in-state tuition at Maryland’s public colleges and universities,” according to the Washington Post.

Jealous’ opponent, incumbent Larry Hogan also recently announced the expansion of a tuition-free college plan called the College Promise program, to help Maryland students who meet income and eligibility prerequisites to attend four-year Maryland colleges at no cost.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Report: Morgan State Gives Maryland’s Economy a Major Boost Morgan State University contributes $990 million annually to Maryland’s economy and $574 million within the city of Baltimore, according to a study conducted by Philadelphia-based economics firm, Econsult Solutions, Inc. Additionally, the universi...
‘No One Can Take Away My Degree’ For young Humberto Marquez, dedicating himself to his studies meant he could get away from the bullying he received in school. "I invested a lot of time in books," the studious Marquez recalled. It's a feeling shared by many a bookworm, but for...
Protecting the Dreams of Immigrant Students June is Immigration Heritage Month. It’s a time to celebrate American diversity, to celebrate the stories of those — like my mother and my grandparents — who came to this country and worked hard to succeed here, and to admire the bravery and persever...
Running for Maryland Governor, Ben Jealous Puts Focus on Education Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous on the stump. BALTIMORE — On a recent Saturday, Benjamin Todd Jealous was up early, getting ready for a full day of campaign stops. The former president of the National Association for the Advancement ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>