UTSA to Offer New Ph.D. Civil Engineering Program

Starting this fall, The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) will offer a civil engineering doctoral program for its students.
The new doctoral program comes as new data reveals that the state’s population is estimated to grow as high as 50 percent in the next 20 years, resulting in the demand for more civil engineers to help with future construction projects.
UTSA students will be able to choose from four different concentrations within the program: structural engineering, water resources engineering, geotechnical engineering and transportation engineering.
The Ph.D. program will be led by UTSA civil engineering professor and founding director of the program, Dr. Adolfo Matamoros.
Beginning in April 2019, UTSA’s College of Engineering will open the Large Scale Testing Laboratory for students and faculty to use. The $10 million building, will support a wide range of research initiatives in the engineering field.
