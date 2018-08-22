NANCY AMATO was selected head of the Department of Computer Science and an Abel Bliss professor of engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), effective Jan. 7, 2019. Amato will be the first woman to lead the department. She previously served as a regent’s professor and Unocal professor of computer science at Texas A&M University. She received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a bachelor’s from Stanford University, master’s degree from University of California at Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from UIUC.
