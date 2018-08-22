NANCY AMATO - Higher Education


NANCY AMATO

August 22, 2018


NANCY AMATO was selected head of the Department of Computer Science and an Abel Bliss professor of engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), effective Jan. 7, 2019. Amato will be the first woman to lead the department. She previously served as a regent’s professor and Unocal professor of computer science at Texas A&M University. She received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a bachelor’s from Stanford University, master’s degree from University of California at Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from UIUC.

