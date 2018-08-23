TABETHA ADKINS - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: On the Move |

TABETHA ADKINS

August 23, 2018 | :


TABETHA ADKINS was named associate provost for student success and founding dean of the University College of West Chester University. She previously served as dean of the University College at Texas A&M University at Commerce, where she led initiatives on faculty development and retention. Adkins received a bachelor’s from Marshall University and master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Louisville.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>