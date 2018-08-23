AUTUMN TOOMS CYPRÈS - Higher Education


Category: On the Move

AUTUMN TOOMS CYPRÈS was selected as the dean of the School of Education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She recently served as the associate dean for research and graduate studies for the School of Education at St. John’s University. Cyprès holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, a doctorate of medicine from Northern Arizona University and Ed.D. from Arizona State University.

