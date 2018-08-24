Morgan State Hires Husband-Wife Academic Duo - Higher Education


Morgan State Hires Husband-Wife Academic Duo

August 24, 2018
by

‘Tis the season for new faculty to begin their appointments on college campuses, and for Morgan State University (MSU), that includes husband and wife duo:– Dr. Willie S. Rockward and his wife, Professor Michelle L. Rockward.

Dr. Rockward will serve as chair and professor of physics in MSU’s department of physics & engineering physics and Professor Michelle Rockward will serve as assistant to the chair and lecturer in the department of mathematics.

Dr. Willie S. Rockward

Michelle L. Rockward

“We are fortunate to be able to attract him to Morgan. We are also very lucky to be joined by his wife, an experienced mathematician and an administrator, who will teach mathematics and assist the chair of the Department of Mathematics,”  said Dr. Hongtao Yu, dean of the school of computer, mathematical and natural sciences said in a statement.

Prior to their new appointments, Dr. Rockward worked as a tenured professor at Morehouse College and Professor Michelle Rockward served as an assistant chair and assistant professor in the mathematics computer science and engineering department at Georgia State University’s Perimeter College in Clarkston, Ga.

Dr. Rockward received a bachelor’s in physics from Grambling State University, a master’s in physics from the State University of New York, Albany and masters of science and doctorate degrees in physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Professor Michelle Rockward earned a bachelor’s in mathematics from South Carolina State University and a master’s in applied mathematics from Clark Atlanta University.

 

